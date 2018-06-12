Pope Francis accepts resignation of three Chilean bishops  

Click to print (Opens in new window)

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has accepted the resignations of three Chilean bishops following sex abuse scandals, including Bishop Juan Barros of Osorno, the city at the centre of the uproar, the Vatican said yesterday.

In an unprecedented move, all Chile’s 34 bishops offered to resign en masse last month after attending a crisis meeting with the pope over allegations of a cover-up of sexual abuse in the South American nation.

It was not immediately clear if Monday’s move meant the pope would not accept any of the other resignations.

Besides Barros, the pope also agreed to the departures of Cristian Caro Cordero, bishop of Puerto Montt, and Gonzalo Duarte García de Cortazar, bishop of Valparaiso.

Church administrators were appointed to run all three diocese.

Pope Francis has promised Chilean Catholics scarred by a culture of clergy sexual abuse that “never again” would the Church ignore them or the cover-up of abuse in their country. — AFP