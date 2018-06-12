Posa urged to lodged MACC report over missing of RM91 mln from FAS coffers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Football Association Sarawak (FAS) president Dato Posa Majais has been urged to lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) over his allegation on the missing of RM91 million from the association’s coffers.

Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah who gave this advice, said such case must be handled by the authority in order for the culprit to be brought to justice.

“Yes, I was informed about that yesterday. My advice is for him to lodge a report and to let the authority handle the case,” said Karim when met by The Borneo Post after charing a press conference on the Rainforest World Music Festival 2018 at Bangunan Baitulmakmur, here today.

He said FAS has always been a recipient of state grant, where they received RM3.5 million annually and were independent to managed their association.

“However, with the current development, I believe that the state needs to know what are the current issues involving the association.

“I will meet with Posa soon to discuss about this case and at the same time to advise them on how to revamp FAS,” he said.

Abdul Karim also said that as suggested by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, FAS needed to be revamped and his meeting with Posa soon would also look into that matter.

The Borneo Post however failed to contact Posa to get his comments.

Posa on Monday revealed a sum of RM91 million from FAS coffers has been missing from 2015 to 2016.