RTM gets RM30-mln sponsorship for World Cup soccer telecast

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) has officially received the required RM30-million sponsorship from Maxis Bhd and AirAsia Bhd for its telecast of the 2018 FIFA World Cup soccer matches, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo announced today.

He said Maxis was the Platinum Sponsor with its sponsorship of RM18 million and AirAsia, the Gold Sponsor with its sponsorship of RM12 million.

Gobind Singh, who is a fan of the Brazilian soccer team, said several other corporate companies were in discussion with RTM on meeting other costs such as promotion.

“The cost of the broadcasting rights is RM30 million. We have specific cost agreements. If we have additional sponsorship, we can broadcast more matches. This matter is still under discussion,” he said.

Gobind Singh spoke to the media after launching the RTM 2018 FIFA World Cup free broadcast at the ministry here. – Bernama