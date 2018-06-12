S4S to celebrate Sarawak independence with July 22 march to Padang Merdeka

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S) South Division has called on Sarawakians to join them in celebrating Sarawak’s Independence Day at Padang Merdeka here on July 22.

S4S 722 Independence Day Year 2018 Committee president Dinis Repong said the event will begin with a peaceful march towards Padang Merdeka from two locations – Civic Centre and Reservoir Park.

“Members of the public can choose to join us from either the carpark behind Civic Centre or from Reservoir Park, and we will start making our way towards Padang Merdeka from 9am onwards,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

He added that S4S is targeting for around 500 people from all walks of life to attend the event.

“We welcome everyone to join us but please refrain from wearing any attire with logos from political parties. Those who wish to join us are also not allowed to bring flags of political parties,” he said.

Themed ‘Mengembalikan Status Sarawak – Hari Kemerdekaan Sarawak 2018’ (Restoring Sarawak’s Status – Sarawak Independence Day 2018), Dinis said the gathering at Padang Merdeka is to convey to the Sarawak government the aspiration and wish of Sarawakians for a motion on restoring Sarawak’s status to be tabled.

“Apart from that, the team will also touch on issues concerning native customary rights (NCR) land, Constitutional of Referendum Ordinance and 100 per cent autonomous rights during the gathering,” he added.

Meanwhile, committee vice president KC Tan said the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and the police have been notified on their intention to hold the June 22 gathering at Padang Merdeka.