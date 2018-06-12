Sarawak leaves BN, forms new coalition

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The component parties of Sarawak Barisan Nasional (BN) have announced their unanimous decision to leave BN, and will be forming a new coalition called the ‘Gabungan Parti Sarawak’ (GPS).

The BN component parties namely PBB, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president, emphasised that the decision was made after much deliberation, reflection and due consideration, taking into account the country’s current political developments post-14th General Election (GE14).

“GPS will cooperate and collaborate with the Federal government for national interest and state rights and interests based on Federal Constitution and the Federation of Malaysia,” he said after chairing the ‘last’ BN Supreme Council meeting today at PBB headquarters at Jalan Bako here.

“We believe that it is timely and appropriate for the state of Sarawak to embark on a new political platform, going forward, in order to face challenges, in line with the changing aspirations, needs and demands of a very wide range of cross-section of Sarawak populace. Sarawak is uniquely a multi-racial, multi-cultural and multi-religion state,” he added.

When asked whether United People’s Party (UPP) would be invited to join the new coalition, Abang Johari said: “Wait for GPS to finalise everything first. We will decide later.”

All BN component parties presidents, deputies and secretary-generals were present, namely Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, BN Sarawak Women chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, BN Sarawak secretary general Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum, Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian (SUPP president), Datuk Seri Richard Riot (SUPP deputy president), Datuk Sebastian Ting (SUPP sec-gen), Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (PDP president), Datuk Nelson Balan Ringin (PDP deputy president) and Datuk Anthony Nogeh Ngumbek (PDP sec-gen).