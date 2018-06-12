SAS shows support for state govt in O&G ownership struggle

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Around 300 SAS (Solidariti Anak Sarawak) supporters turned up at the Kuching Waterfront to lend support to the state government in its struggle to retain ownership of oil and gas.

The group is a gathering of people who came together regardless of political affiliation, race, and religion, united under one purpose.

Led by SAS founder Peter John Jaban, they changed slogans such as “Minyak Sarawak adalah untuk Sarawak” (“Sarawak oil is for Sarawak”), “Petronas, keluar dari Sarawak” (“Petronas, get out of Sarawak”), and “Cukup. Empat puluh lebih tahun merampas hak kami” (“Enough. Forty plus years of taking our right.”)

After the peaceful show of solidarity, the group cleaned up the site where they assembled and dispersed.

The police were also present, keeping an eye throughout the gathering.

Speaking to the media later, Peter John advise all Sarawakians to lodge a police report requesting the authorities to investigate the legality of the Petroleum Development Act (PDA) 1974.

“It is time to reverse the flow with the state giving the federal government five percent of the oil revenue and keeping the remaining 95 percent for the people of Sarawak,” he said.

Oil revenues sit at the heart of the autonomy issue, which has been the principle driver of policy and feelings in Sarawak over the past few years.

“The question is simple: whether the people of the Borneo states should receive the benefits of the resources that have been part of their territory since long before Malaysia was even conceived. For over five decades, Sarawak and Sabah have seen precious little benefit from the oil revenues that form such a massive part of Malaysia’s budget, landing them as the two poorest states in the Federation.”

Peter John added that just a few short weeks after the election of a new, supposedly fairer government that campaigned on a promise of an increase to 20 percent of the revenues, Petronas is seeking a judgement that will strip Sarawak and Sabah of their rights entirely and in perpetuity.

“Whatever new hope is promised in Malaysia, it does not seem to extend to the Borneo states. This goes beyond political positioning. This will decide the future of the position of the Borneo States in Malaysia for the years to come and all Sarawakians and Sabahans must oppose it.”

He said that there is no need to go to the court, because PDA74 is not applicable to “Negara” Sarawak, only to Terengganu and some Malaya states.

“Secondly, PDA74 is also not valid because the Act was never passed in the Sarawak DUN. The state government’s responsibility is to protect her people, so they must be very careful with any decision. Otherwise we the Rakyat will sue the Sarawak government for negligence.”

Formerly known as S4S, the freshly-rebranded SAS went through a recent change of name after S4S had been weakened following a split when groups following different political ideologies could not see eye to eye.

Peter John would prefer the group to remain apolitical.

“SAS will be an umbrella body for several smaller Sarawak rights movement,” he said in an earlier news report.