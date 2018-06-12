SMK Singai fully completed, ready for first intake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: SMK Singai is fully completed, says Tasik Biru assembylman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep.

According to him, the project was completed well ahead of schedule.

“The project was scheduled to be completed by September, but is already fully completed,” he told reporters after accompanying the Tasik Biru Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders to lodge a police report against the Petroleum Development Act 1974 at Bau police station yesterday.

Asked when the school would begin operation he said given education is a federal matter, it would be better for the Member of Parliament (MP) to give the latest update.

“I have done my part for the school based on what I have committed in the last state election, that the school must be completed in time.

“So with the completion, the rest, of when and how the operation would be, I allow the new MP to make the comment because education is under the purview of the federal government,” he said.

SMK Singai is within the Mas Gading parliamentary constituency held by Mordi Bimol from Democratic Action Party (DAP), a partner in Pakatan Harapan government.

Attempts to contact Mordi at press time was unsuccessful.

It is said that the school had its first administration meeting yesterday morning although it doesn’t have a principal.

According to some parents, SMK Singai will have students studying there when classes resume on the last week of June.

SMK Singai project near Redeems Centre at Kampung Apar has been delayed after

its launch by then Deputy Education Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkasih on April 15, 2011.

The previous contractor commenced construction in 2013 but could not complete

the job by April 2015 as scheduled, so the Education Ministry appointed a new contractor on a 24-month contract to resume the project from April last year.

The completed school can help relieve the overcrowding at SMK Lake and SMK Bau.

Bau District has three secondary schools-SMK Bau and SMK Lake in Tasik Biru constituency and SMK Paku in Serembu constituency and 40 primary schools including nine Chung Hua primary schools.