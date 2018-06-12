SRB to hold second phase of Hari Raya integrated operation from June 22-24

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The first phase of Hari Raya Aidilfitri integrated operation ended successfully on Sunday, according to Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) Sibu assistant controller (Region II) Hatta Morshidi.

“Everything was under control. The crowd was smaller compared to Gawai Dayak celebration,” he said yesterday.

The second phase of the festive operation will start on June 22 till 24.

According to Hatta, one extra boat trip has been approved for Sibu/Kapit on Sunday.

However, there was no request for additional trip to the coastal settlements and towns such as Bruit, Paloh, Daro, Igan and Dalat.

On passenger statistics, Hatta said 2,527 passengers passed through Sibu Express Boat Terminal on Sunday, with 1,547 arrivals and 980 departures.

The RC Pontoon Wharf in Khoo Peng Loong Road handled 480 arrivals and 533 departures on the same day.