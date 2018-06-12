Nation 

US assures assets seized in 1MDB will be monetised, returned

Lim shakes hand with Kamala at their meeting. Photo: @guanenglim/Twitter

 

KUCHING: The United States has given assurance that assets seized from 1MDB will be monetised and returned to Malaysia.

This was conveyed by the Ambassador of the United States to Malaysia Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir at a meeting with Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today.

Lim shared the news on his Twitter after the meeting where they discussed matters of importance to the substantial American investments and corporations here (in Malaysia).

“She reassured me that assets seized from 1MDB will be monetized & returned to Malaysia as early as possible,” he tweeted.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (100%)
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.