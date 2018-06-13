A boy and two men detained, suspected catching fish using explosive

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SEMPORNA: Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained two men and a boy after they were suspected of catching fish using explosive.

District’s zone director Lieutenant (M) Amiludin Yenggah said three were detained at the waters of Bohey Dulang Island at about 1.16am yesterday.

He said a MMEA patrol boat checked a fisherman boat and found that the three aged 8 to 40-years-old did not possess any identification documents.

Further check on the boat, he said, six bottles believed to be fish bombs were also found.

He said the case will be investigated under the Fishery Act and Immigration Act 1959/63.