AG’s Chambers receives 1MDB investigation papers from MACC

PUTRAJAYA: The Attorney-General Chambers has received the investigation papers relating to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday, said Attorney-General Tommy Thomas.

Thomas, in a statement, said the AGC would require time to review the papers ‘but appreciate the urgency and sensitivity of its task’.

“In order to effectively discharge our duties, I have appointed a team to study the papers with a view to possibly instituting criminal prosecution and another to study them with civil proceedings in mind,” he said.

He said both teams were made up of experienced deputy public prosecutors and senior federal counsel who would report directly to him.

Thomas also said that he had just signed Mutual Legal Assistance requests from Switzerland, United States, France and the United Arab Emirates and hoped to commence assistance and collaborative efforts with them. — Bernama