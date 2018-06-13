AmInvest declares RM43 mln income distribution

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s largest exchange-traded fund provider, AmInvest, has declared an income distribution of RM43 million for 17 trust funds from January to May this year.

In a statement yesterday, it said the funds encompassed conventional and Shariah-compliant offerings, across asset classes and currencies.

The list includes distributions for the Advantage Asia Pacific ex Japan Dividend fund (2.3 sen per unit), Advantage Global Equity Volatility Focused – AUD Class (0.51 sen per unit), Advantage Global Equity Volatility Focused – RM Class (0.52 sen per unit), AmAsia Pacific Equity Income (1.46 sen per unit) and AmAsia Pacific Real Estate Investment Trust (REITs) (1.50 sen per unit).

Meanwhile, the distribution for AmAsia Pacific REITs Plus was 2.30 sen per unit, AmDividend Income 0.60 sen per unit and AmPan European Property Equities was 1.50 sen per unit.

On another note, AmInvest has projected lower market volatility due to strong local institutional holding and recovery in oil prices, thus fuelling the economy and boosting investor sentiment.

Additionally, the ringgit’s recovery was also expected to drive further inflows into the country.

“We still expect Malaysian bond prices to hold steady due to attractive yields and currency strength, despite a global rate hike trend,” it said. — Bernama