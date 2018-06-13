Assets seized from 1MDB to be returned to Malaysia

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Assets seized from 1Malaysia Development Bhd will be monetised and returned to Malaysia as early as possible, says Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng in his Twitter account after meeting with United States Ambassador to Malaysia Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir.

During the meeting, both discussed matters of importance to the substantially large American investments and corporations in Malaysia.

“She reassured me that assets seized from 1MDB will be monetised and returned to Malaysia as early as possible,” Lim said.

To recap, since reporting for duty as finance minister on May 22, Lim revealed that the government has been forking out money, amounting to the tune of RM6.9 billion, to service the debts of 1MDB since April 2017.

He also disclosed that the country’s RM1 trillion debt, as at Dec 31, 2017, included RM686.8 billion in Federal government debt plus RM199.1 billion in government guarantees to be paid on behalf of entities which were unable to service their debt. — Bernama