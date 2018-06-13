Association presents wheelchair to mosque

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association, Nangka branch recently presented a wheelchair to Masjid Al Muhajirin committee.

Hanapi Usop who represented the association handed over the wheelchair to the mosque’s chairman Mohamad Cek.

The association branch chairman Abang Mos Abang Tungal said the wheelchair is meant for the physically handicapped veterans and physically disabled Muslims to go into the mosque to pray.

“Many of the disabled people are our veterans. We hope that with this little gift, we can help them. This is of course to enable the mosque to help others who also need it,” he said.

It was the fourth wheelchair the association had given out this year.

Meanwhile, Abang Mos said veterans who needed help, such as getting a wheelchair, may contact the association.

“Our association will try to help, like looking for sponsors,” he said.

All four wheelchairs were sponsored by Sarawak Energy Berhad.