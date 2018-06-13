Bersatu invites GPS to cooperate with PH

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu has welcomed the formation of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and invited the coalition to work with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government.

GPS was formed following the decision by four Sarawak Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties – Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) to leave the Barisan Nasional coalition.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Mohd Yassin in a statement yesterday welcomed GPS’ readiness to work with the PH government to safeguard national interests and the state’s rights based on the Federal Constitution and Malaysia Agreement.

“The decision (establishment of GPS) is expected to create better understanding and cooperation between the federal government and the Sarawak government in implementing government policies and development programmes in Sarawak.

“With the spirit of a New Malaysia, the decision of the four parties will pave the way towards the formation of a better nation in line with the expectations of all Malaysians,” he said.

Earlier yesterday, PBB, SUPP, PRS and PDP announced leaving BN and forming the new coalition.

This results in the dissolution of Sarawak BN after 44 years with BN, which lost in the 14th general election on May 9 after being in power for six decades.