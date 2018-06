Click to print (Opens in new window)

DESTROYED: A blue water tank broke loose and fell four -stories onto a parked car along the Sinsuran Komplex in Kota Kinabalu on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the early morning incident, on June 12, while couple of people claimed to have heard a loud crashing sound, sending million of liters of water onto the road.

The State Fire and Rescue Services Department however claimed to have not received any distress call pertaining to the incident.