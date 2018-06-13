Check out Lavor’s high-pressure cleaners at Yung Kong today

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Hardware specialist Yung Kong Co Bhd is calling on the public to visit its outlet in Pending here to check out the Lavor high-pressure cleaners in the lead-up to Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Yung Kong Co Bhd trading director and general manager Henry Hii Lu Yiin said the company is the sole agent for Lavor in Sarawak, adding the brand is also a top name when it comes to high-pressure cleaners.

He said the Lavor high-pressure cleaner has powerful motor which makes it easier to blast away tough grime and debris from surfaces, helping to save water by up to 80 per cent and reduce energy consumption by 50 per cent.

“Lavor is a brand that originates from Italy and has been a world leader in the cleaning industry since 1975.

“It also offers a wide and complete range of cleaning machinery suitable for both domestic and industrial use,” he said in an interview with The Borneo Post yesterday.

During the interview, Hii said his company is also looking for dealers from all over Sarawak who are interested in selling Lavor high-pressure cleaners.

For the record, Yung Kong Co Bhd’s best-selling Lavor high-pressure cleaner model is the IKON 160.

Interested dealers can contact Hii directly on 016-8861313 or the Pending outlet on 082-331072 or 082-347271 (fax).

Apart from that, Hii said that Yung Kong Co Bhd regards anyone who walks into their store as a customer, meaning they will offer solutions to visitors regardless of whether they purchase a product or not.

Yung Kong Co Bhd also provides after-sales services and spare parts for all products sold, regardless of what year the product was purchased.

“Yung Kong Co Bhd is an experienced hardware brand name builder and the company has been around since 1960.

“In 2020, we will be celebrating our 60th anniversary. We hope to become agents of more internationally-recognised top brands before the year 2020 as well,” he said.

The company is now being managed by the third generation of family members who started the company in 1960, with the family’s fourth generation also currently involved in running the company’s affairs.