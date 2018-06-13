Chong refuses to answer hypothetical question on Cabinet list

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: State Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Chong Chieng Jen downplayed a news portal report on the Malaysian Cabinet, saying he will not answer such hypothetical question.

“You have to ask The Malaysian Insight (whether the news is real or fake). You cannot ask me to verify a news portal. I’m not the editor and not a reporter of The Malaysian Insight, neither am I a shareholder,” he told a press conference today at DAP headquarters.

The conference is attended by Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii and Chong’s special assistant Abdul Aziz Isa.

The news portal, which quoted a high-placed source, reported that a list of 26-member Cabinet of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been released.

The list named state Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chairman Baru Bian, who is Selangau MP, as Works Minister, but left out Chong.

“Anything regarding to the appointment of ministers, you have to ask the Prime Minister because that is his prerogative and the announcement be made when he deems fit,” said Chong, who is Stampin MP.

When asked whether he has received his appointment letter, Chong, who is also Kota Sentosa assemblyman, replied that he has not.

“I have not gotten my appointment letter, but the appointment is not hinged on whether I receive the letter.

“That is a hypothetical question, we don’t answer hypothetical questions. The announcement will be made by the Prime Minister when he deems fit,” he asserted.