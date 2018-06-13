CM to hold Raya open house on third day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie and the state Cabinet will be hosting a Hari Raya Aidifitri Open House on the third day of the celebration.

The Chief Minister’s Department Press and Publication office in a statement said the event will be held at the Menara Tun Mustapha (Sabah Foundation) grounds from 10am to 1pm.

The public are invited to the open house and celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri with the state’s leaders.

Men attending the open house must be dressed in Baju Melayu with samping and songkok or in a batik shirt or smart casual clothing while women must be dressed in a baju kurung or baju kebaya or in smart casual attire.

Meanwhile Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni will be hosting their annual Hari Raya open house on the second day of the celebration.

The event held at the Istana Negeri will be in two sessions, namely 10am to 11am for VVIPs and 11am to 1pm for the public. Those wishing to attend the celebration and extend their greetings to Tun Juhar and Toh Puan Norlidah are reminded to dress in appropriate attire.

Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by their parents or guardian and are not allowed to wander about in the Istana grounds.