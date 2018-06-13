Create a logo for National Day, Malaysia Day 2018

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry is inviting the public to create a logo that can be used for this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

It said in a statement that they could send the logo, created on the theme of ‘Sayangi Malaysiaku’ (Love My Malaysia), to the Merdeka 360 Facebook account or the malaysiamerdeka.my website by including a caption and rationale for the logo as well as stating their name, telephone number and e-mail.

The winning logo will be used as the official logo of the celebrations, it added. The closing date for submission is July 7.

The statement also said that the ministry welcomed suggestions and ideas from the people on how to enliven the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations. National Day is on Aug 31 and Malaysia Day, on Sept 16.

“It is hoped that the participation of the people in creating the logo and proposing ideas to enliven the celebrations will boost the spirit of patriotism among the various communities in celebrating National Day and Malaysia Day 2018,” it said.

Enquiries can be addressed to the Secretariat, ‘Sayangi Malaysiaku’ Logo, Department of Information Malaysia at 016-358 5004 (Abdul Rahman Abdul Raof) or 013-399 1200 (Aida Mustaffa) or via e-mail: [email protected] – Bernama