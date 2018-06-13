Decision to leave BN a heavy one — Fatimah

KUCHING: The decision to leave Barisan Nasional (BN) was a heavy but an important one for the best of Sarawak and the people because the political scenario in the country has changed.

In highlighting this, Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the decision to leave BN and form Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) was a pragmatic solution.

“Certainly, this was a heavy decision knowing that we have always been with BN, like an old couple who have been married for so long and suddenly have to divorce or go our separate ways,” she told reporters at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters here yesterday.

Fatimah was among the top leaders from four component parties of GPS – PBB, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) – attending the last BN Sarawak Supreme Council meeting chaired by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“A lot of things have been said by the chief minister after the discussions. First was the big decision to leave BN after taking into consideration the change in political landscape of the country and also the wishes of the members of our parties,” she shared.

“We are thankful to BN for their contributions towards the state of Sarawak and the people all this while. Now that the (political) scenario has changed, it leaves us with no other choice but to leave BN,” she added. Nevertheless, Fatimah assured that GPS will collaborate and cooperate with the Pakatan Harapan-led federal government as the two governments will work together for the best of Sarawak’s interests and the people.

“We are not joining PH. It is by virtue that we are in the Federation of Malaysia, meaning the federal government needs to take care of the needs of the people in this state as we are still in Malaysia. So we will work together,” she said.

As the Sarawak government will persevere in pursuing its rights, Fatimah emphasised the need to look at the diversity of the people in Sarawak in the aspects of race, religion and even geography.

“We need to take these into consideration as we fight for our rights, so we go back to Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) to fight for our rights,” she said.

“Even on issues like Petronas, we are just pursuing the rights we rightly deserve when we formed Malaysia and those rights were clearly stated in MA63. We will fight for our rights,” she stressed.

Noting that the Parliament and State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting will be held soon, she pointed out that many things needed to be done immediately following the formation of GPS.

“The decision made in this meeting must be acted on immediately by the secretary-general to inform relevant parties and BN that we have left BN, apply to ROS and inform the Speaker because the DUN and Parliament will sit soon,” she added.