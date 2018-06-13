End of BN in S’wak

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

After 45 years, S’wak govt decides to break away from the coalition through which it remains in power

KUCHING: The Sarawak government took a giant step into uncharted territory yesterday by breaking away from Barisan Nasional (BN), a coalition it helped to form in 1973, as its four component parties decided to stand on their own under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

For the last 45 years the BN logo of a white scale with a blue background had been synonymous with ruling power in the nation until its fall from power at the federal level in the 14th General Election (GE14) on May 9.

Until yesterday, besides the Sarawak government, only two state governments were under BN – Pahang and Perlis.

The decision was made at a meeting attended by the top leaders of all four component parties of the Sarawak government chaired by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters here yesterday.

Abang Johari said at a press conference after the meeting that the decision was made after much deliberation, reflection and due consideration taking into account the country’s current political developments after GE14.

“We are confident that this is the most pragmatic and appropriate decision to bring Sarawak into the new era desired by the people of Sarawak,” he said.

The chief minister added that GPS would cooperate and collaborate with the federal government for national interest and state rights and interests based on the Federal Constitution and the Federation of Malaysia.

“We believe that it is timely and appropriate for the State of Sarawak to embark on a new political platform, going forward, in order to face challenges in line with the changing aspirations, needs and demands of a very wide range of cross-section of Sarawak populace. Sarawak is uniquely a multi-racial, multi-cultural and multi-religious state.

“Indeed, we have long considered our diversities as our greatest asset in progressing and developing as a successful and peaceful state and therefore it is incumbent upon us all Sarawakians to continue to nurture and protect our values, living at peace and in harmony, comfortably among one and another,” he said.

Abang Johari gave the assurance that GPS would protect the interest of all Sarawakians, regardless of the size of the community in inclusive manner.

“This aspect is indeed not only our pride but also our joy in our lives as Sarawakians. Hence, the decision was made in the interest of the people and the state above all else. ”

The chief minister said the new coalition would enable them to focus on Sarawak’s interests and rights based on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He said they strongly believe that the formation of the new coalition would enable and empower them to serve the people better in line with the aspirations and fulfilling the desires of the people of Sarawak.

Asked if UPP would be invited to join GPS, Abang Johari said “that one will be later because we will have to formalise the coalition first”.

SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, PRS president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, PBB deputy presidents Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, and GPS secretary-general Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi were present.