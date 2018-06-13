Foreign fishing vessel detained for enroaching Malaysian water

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A foreign fishing vessel was detained by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for encroaching into Malaysian water.

MMEA Kota Kinabalu director First Admiral Adam Aziz said, five foreign fishermen, including the captain, were detained at 46 nautical miles northwest of Mantanani Island at 6pm on Tuesday (June 12).

“The foreign vessel encroach our border and was caught fishing in our water.

“The fishermen are from Vietnam, age between 30 and 35, and were without any documents,” he said.

MMEA also seized about 30 kilos of fish as well as cuttlefish.

The fishing vessel was then towed to the MMEA jetty and all five fishermen were detained to be investigated under Section 15(1) and section 25 (a) of the Fishery Act 1985.