Head-on crash claims life of driver

SRI AMAN: A motorist was killed in a head-on collision with a lorry at Bukit Begunan here yesterday.

The deceased has been identified by police as Pang Siaw Ming, 38, from Taman Golden View, Mile 12 Jalan Borneo Heights in Kuching.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the incident happened around 11.10am at KM45 Serian-Sri Aman Road when Pang was heading here from Kuching.

“Initial investigation indicated his car went out of control and entered the opposite lane before colliding with an oncoming lorry.

“The deceased was pinned to his seat and was extricated by firemen. He died at the scene, while the lorry driver was unhurt,” he said in a statement.

Alexson added the body was sent to Sri Aman Hospital for a post-mortem, with the case investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.