I-Berhad, Visa ink I-City payment digitalisation partnership

SHAH ALAM: I-Berhad has inked a strategic partnership with Visa Malaysia to digitise payment systems at the i-City property development, which was also a popular tourist attraction in Selangor.

The collaboration to modernise electronic payment systems at i-City was a major milestone for the property development.

Deputy chairman Datuk Eu Hong Chew said the strategic partnership with Visa was in line with the company’s strategic digitalisation programme which would be critical towards nurturing a smart community within i-City and also support the National e-Commerce Strategic Roadmap.

“The use of digital payment is set to overtake conventional payment systems. Although electronic payment is in its infancy in Malaysia, there will be greater penetration of digital payment and e-wallet in the years to come,” he told reporters after the signing of the strategic partnership agreement yesterday.

The agreement was signed by Eu and executive director Puan Sri Tey Siew Thuan while Visa was represented by Visa Group country manager, Regional Southeast Asia Mandy Lamb and Visa Malaysia country manager Ng Kong Boon.

Also present were Tourism and Culture Ministry deputy secretary-general (Tourism) Haslina Abdul Hamid and I-Berhad Chairman Tan Sri Lim Kim Hong.

Lamb said contactless payments had grown significantly in Malaysia with more than three million Visa contactless transactions recorded a month and strong double-digit year-on-year growth.

“With the digitalisation of payment systems at i-City properties in the next couple of years, it will further encourage the adoption of electronic payments in Malaysia,” she said.

Meanwhile, Haslina said the world was changing rapidly, especially in the tourism sector, and tourists were more tech savvy in using social media, mobile apps and e-commerce platforms.

Therefore, she said, Malaysia must not only provide good destination attractions but also the digital technology infrastructure and services to remain competitive in world class hospitality services.

“Many visitors, especially from China, have embraced e-commerce and digital payments in their home countries.

“Malaysia should enhance its e-payment platform and move the country towards a cashless society as China, South Korea and Japan are our main markets for the tourism sector.

“I am happy that i-Berhad is moving in this direction by working with Visa to establish a cashless payment environment in i-City. I urge and encourage other tourism operators to consider on this cashless programme,” she added. — Bernama