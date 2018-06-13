I’m sorry if she feels I’m being harsh – Georgina to Christina

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: UPKO Deputy Secretary General Georgina George regrets to learn that Deputy Chief Minister Christina Liew was offended by her statement yesterday.

In the statement, Georgina slammed Christina for intentionally dismissing UPKO at the state assembly when she did not recognize UPKO’s contribution towards the formation of the State Government in her motion of vote of confidence.

“This incident is a good learning curve for the 4 parties coalition which is approaching it’s 30 days of cooperation. Equal partnership means no one undermines anyone but recognizing each other’s contribution and respecting each other.

“I have faith and full confidence in Chief Minister Shafie Apdal’s leadership in ensuring every coalition member will respect each other and will perform for the benefit of Sabahans.

“If Christina feels that she has been misunderstood or finds my statement too harsh then I am willing to retract and apologize. We can then put this episode behind and move forward in order for the Government to serve Sabahans better.” added Georgina.