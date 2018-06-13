Indian PM posts physical fitness video on social media

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday posted on Twitter his physical fitness video showing his daily morning routine – doing some yoga poses, brisk walking and stretching exercises.

Along with the 1:48 minutes long video, Modi tweeted: “Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the panchtatvas or five elements of nature – Prithvi (Earth), Jal (Water), Agni (Fire), Vayu (Air), Aakash (Sky). This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises.”

The Indian PM tagged “#HumFitTohIndiaFit” which means “if we are fit the whole India is fit”.

In another related tweet, Modi added that “I appeal to every Indian to devote some part of the day towards fitness. Practise any set of exercises you are comfortable with and you will see the positive difference it will make in your life!”

He also threw the “fitness challenge” to Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, the country’s ace woman badminton player Manika Batra and the top police officers aged above 40 years.

In an attempt to spread awareness about physical fitness among the countrymen, the “Fitness Challenge” campaign has been going on in the country for the past several weeks in which celebrities in various fields post their physical fitness video on social media and throw the challenge to other celebrities. – Xinhua News

