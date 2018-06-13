Lawas intellectuals asked to propose development ideas

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Intellectuals from Lawas have been asked to contribute ideas for the development of northern Sarawak.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said he will hold a Northern Territory Development Board meeting soon to draft a plan for development efforts in northern Sarawak.

“The board will focus its attention on the development of basic infrastructure and facilities. This board also needs to take into account the aspects of economic development, agriculture, education, religion, social and culture, among others,” he said during a breaking of fast dinner hosted by Persatuan Anak Jati Lawas here on Monday.

On water supply in Lawas, he said as the Sarawak government has given priority to the upgrading of water supply facilities, he wants upgrading on the water supply facility in Lawas to be completed within two years.

Awang Tengah urged Sarawakians to remain united to ensure the smooth implementation of development projects.

He also called on Lawas folk to send their children to the Lawas Centre of Technical Excellence (Centexs) for skills training as this would help them towards good careers in the future.

Awang Tengah also presented goodies to the children of association members.

A total of 360 Persatuan Anak Jati Lawas members attended the dinner.