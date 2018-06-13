Liew to launch Tawau holiday package and Sabah MATTA Fair in July 2018

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Chapter of the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) paid a courtesy call on the new Sabah Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Christina Liew today.

MATTA’s delegation was led by its president Datuk Tan Kok Liang, Sabah Chapter Chairman Lawrence Chin ,Vice President Education and Training Christina Wahida Kong and the Chapter Committee members. The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Datu Rosmadi Datu Sulai was also present.

In a concerted effort to attract more tourists to Sabah, MATTA is working with Sabah Tourism Board to promote other major regions centred around Tawau and Sandakan said Tan.

“In response to Liew request, the Sabah Chapter had created more than 30 tour packages on ‘Visit Tawau’ that include products offered by tour operators, transport operators, accommodation providers, restaurants, attractions, cottage industries and shops.

“These packages will cater for the China, Europe and domestic market make available through the travel agents distribution channels and e-marketing. This is the 1st concerted effort by MATTA and Sabah Tourism Board to market Tawau aggressively,” he disclosed.

MATTA, Tan said, invited Liew to officiated the launching of the Tawau Packages slated to be held in Tawau on July 13.