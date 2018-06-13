Malaysia, Japan hope for successful US-North Korea summit

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Japan are hoping for a successful outcome of the historic meeting yesterday between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

In a joint press conference in Tokyo, visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his Japan counterpart Shinzo Abe agreed that the meeting was a step forward towards the right direction for a bright future.

Dr Mahathir said he hoped that the US and North Korea would accept the fact that in their negotiations, both sides must be prepared to give in on certain issues in order to reach a good conclusion.

“Expecting only one side to give in would not result in a very positive conclusion,” he said.

Trump and Kim meet today at the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore, and are expected to discuss Pyongyang’s nuclear disarmament in return for Washington’s security assurances.

Abe said he hoped that the meeting would be successful in bringing progress to the solution of issues related to nuclear armament and missiles.

“North Korea is rich in resources and has a diligent workforce.

When North Korea makes a step forward towards the right direction, a bright future may lay ahead.

“I will work closely with Prime Minister Mahathir to put forward a powerful message vis-a-vis North Korea,” he said.

The joint press conference was broadcast live over national television and the social media.

Dr Mahathir, 92, is on a three-day working visit to Japan, his first trip overseas since taking office as Malaysia’s seventh prime minister last month following a stunning election victory by the Pakatan Harapan coalition he led against the 61-year-old Barisan Nasional. – Bernama