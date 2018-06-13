Malaysian Cabinet: Baru Works Minister, two posts for GPS?

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A list of a 26-member Cabinet of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, said to be from a highly-placed source, was published by The Malaysian Insight today.

Glaringly missing in the list is Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Chong Chieng Jen who has been highly-tipped to be appointed as one of the federal ministers.

However, the appointment of PH Sarawak deputy chairman Baru Bian as Works Minister is much welcomed, if the list is true.

The Malaysian Insight quoted a source of saying that Baru was picked for the Works Ministry as he was well-placed to prioritise projects in Borneo.

“Pakatan wants development works to continue in Sarawak and Sabah. Enough infrastructure has been built in the peninsula and Baru would be the best person for the job. He knows what is needed,” said the source, who added another two names could be included now that Sarawak Barisan Nasional has disintegrated and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) appears to be PH-friendly.

“They too may join the federal pact (PH) at the national level, and their candidates will be invited to sit in the Federal Cabinet,” said the source.

When contacted by The Borneo Post, Baru said he has not been officially informed about his appointment but it could be true.

The Borneo Post learned from reliable sources that two of the portfolios are reserved for GPS.

GPS currently commands 19 seats, with Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) holding 13 seats, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) holding three seats, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) holding two seats and Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) holding one seat.

Others named in The Malaysian Insight list include Teresa Kok (Federal Territories), Yeoh Bee Yin (Energy, Technology and Environment), Dr Xavier Jayakumar (Water, Land and Natural Resources), Saifudin Nasution (Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs), Saifuddin Abdullah (Higher Education), Mujahid Yusof (Foreign Affairs), Khalid Samad (Islamic Affairs, Prime Minister’s Department), Darell Leiking (International Trade and Industry), Mohamaddin Ketapi (Tourism), Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Youth and Sports), Redzuan Yusof (Entrepreneur), VK Liew (Law) and P. Waythamoorthy (Indian Affairs, Prime Minister’s Department).