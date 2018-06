Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: A mercury spill at the Sibu Jaya Health Clinic yesterday afternoon resulted in the evacuation of patients and staff.

In the incident at 3pm, police and firefighters were assigned to control the situation.

Patients and staff waited patiently outside while firefighters worked to control and clean up the spill.

The clinic reopened at 4pm.

It is unclear how the accident occurred or which part of the clinic was affected.