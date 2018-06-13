Musa absent from swearing-in of BN and STAR reps

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Only 19 State Legislative assemblymen and assemblywomen who won under the Barisan Nasional (BN) and STAR tickets in the recent election were sworn in at the State Legislative Assembly yesterday.

Missing from the flock were Sg Sibuga assemblyman Tan Sri Musa Aman and Apas assemblyman Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan.

According to Karanaan assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, who was previously Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, STAR president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan will be performing Musa’s duty while the latter is absent.

However, it is not known whether Jeffrey would become the opposition leader for Sabah.

“He is just doing the duty,” he said.

Masidi also said that they wanted to avoid being argumentative during the first three months and instead wanted to focus on the priority of the Ramadan.