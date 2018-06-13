Ng: Postponing of Petronas suit by Federal Attorney General an anomaly

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Postponing the hearing of Petronas’ application for leave to commence proceedings against the Sarawak Government under Article 128(1)(a) of the Federal Constitution on the Federal Attorney General (FAG) request is an anomaly, says lawyer Dominique Ng.

Speaking to reporters after a peaceful assembly organised by SAS (Solidariti Anak Sarawak) at the Kuching Waterfront yesterday, Ng said even if the federal government wanted to intervene via the FAG, it must go to court.

“You cannot sidestep procedures by directing the court to adjourn a hearing (fixed yesterday) by a mere direction. The Federal Court should not and does not take directions from the AG Chambers,” Ng said, adding that the Federal Court acted independently of parliament and the executive.

“So what happened yesterday was an anomaly. If the Federal Court had indeed been directed (to postpone), they should have ignored that directive.”

Ng hoped the FAG would come up with an explanation on why the hearing was postponed because the people of Sarawak deserved an explanation. The case was supposed to be heard yesterday, but was postponed to June 21.

The Sarawak Attorney General legal team representing the Sarawak Government was notified by the Federal Court official by phone late Monday.