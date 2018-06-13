PBB Kpg Paya Mebi presents Raya goodies to needy Muslims

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Kampung Paya Mebi’s welfare and social bureau continues to carry out charitable work meant to benefit those in need.

For this fasting month, it ran the ‘Bantuan Kasih Sayang Ramadan 2018’ programme to provide assistance to some 80 less-fortunate members of the local community.

The bureau, in collaboration with the committee of the village’s Masjid Al-Muhajirin, contributed ‘duit raya’, food items such as rice, sugar, milk, flour, Milo, tea, biscuits and cordial drinks as well as clothing to the recipients.

Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang presented the items during the event hosted by the bureau at the mosque on Monday, where Kampung Paya Mebi headman Ismail Tanggok and Masjid Al-Muhajirin committee chairman Shahriman Edwin were also present.

According to PBB Kampung Paya Mebi welfare and social bureau chairman Shamsudin Unai, the programme is one of the bureau’s annual charitable activities aimed at cultivating the spirit of caring and solidarity in the younger generation and also the local multi-racial community.

The event also saw the presentation of incentives to 84 children of Kampung Paya Mebi who took part in the nightly ‘tadarus’ (group recital of

Al-Quran) and ‘tarawih’ (special night prayers performed during Ramadan).

Earlier, Lo joined the local villagers in ‘buka puasa’ (break-of-fast) at the mosque.