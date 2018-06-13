PBS to form strategic link with Sabah’s proposed coalition

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Efforts continue to formalise Sabah’s new coalition – Gabungan Bersatu, an association of like-minded Sabah political parties.

The unification will begin with parties with elected assemblymen (ADUNs) and members of parliaments (MPs), said Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Deputy President Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili in a statement yesterday.

He added that the core struggle is to promote dignified political unity and cooperation to ensure the development needs of Sabahans are served, their political and territorial sovereignty is protected, and their rights in the federation as contained in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) are defended and safeguarded.

“As Announced by PBS President Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan on June 12, the Gabungan Bersatu will be spearheaded by PBS as it has largest number of YBs, and the oldest political party in Sabah.

“The proposed framework and constitution are being drafted and the component parties will finalise before it is submitted for registration,” said the Kota Marudu Member of Parliament, who was also entrusted to carry out the PBS presidency tasks.

He denied a report that purportedly quoted PBS Secretary General Datuk Johnny Mositun that the 19 assemblymen of Tan Sri Musa Aman-led government sworn-in yesterday had left the coalition, stressing: “This is fake news!”

On Sarawak’s exit from Barisan Nasional to form a new coalition called Gabungan Sarawak as announced by PBB President and Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg, he said PBS congratulated and welcomed the new development.

“We wish them the very best for the new endeavour and support fully their stand to safeguard State’S rights as contained in MA63, and pursue power devolution commitments made by the Federal Government led by the then Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“PBS has already commenced communication with the Gabungan Sarawak leaders to establish common front and platform in parliament on these issues,” said Maximus.

He added that the party will pursue formal discussion with Gabungan Sarawak and establish strategic link for PBS and Gabungan Bersatu.

“We believe these political collaboration and strategic alliances will dawn a new era in East Malaysian politics and secure back the political bargain and agreed conditions enshrined in Malaysia Agreement 1963,” he stressed.