Police reports lodged against netizen for threatening late Tun Openg’s family

KUCHING: A grandson of the late Tun Openg, Abang Lokman Abang Abdul Rahim expressed his dismay and sadness over the Facebook posting of a netizen that threatened the family.

“Our family believes in democracy and free speech. We respect this netizen’s opinion and criticism.

“However, please refrain from threatening our grandfather’s descendants. We in the family take this matter seriously as it involves our lives and we would like to keep our heads intact,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Lokman issued the statement, following a threat made by a Facebook account holder by the name “Prince Jimmiey” on a political page, calling for Tun Openg’s descendants to be killed, and their heads turned into street decorations for allegedly embezzling the people’s money channelled by the federal government.

Reacting to the extreme comment, PBB Tupong youth chief Azimi Peter has lodged a police report at Gita Police station today, urging the police to investigate the case.

“The comment is a slander and threat to Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi) Abang Johari Tun Openg. I represent PBB Tupong youth would like the police to investigate and take further action against the account owner,” he said.

Apart from Azimi, it is learned that the chief minister’s immediate family members have also lodged a report.

PBB Bukit Kota Youth in Limbang has apparently also lodged a police report on the matter. Its youth chief Sufian Mohat said the report was made at the Limbang Central Police Station at 11.36am this morning.

“We want the relevant authorities to take stern and appropriate actions and investigate the matter.

“The irresponsible statement is defamatory and attempting to incite Sarawakians to hate the Chief Minister,” he said.