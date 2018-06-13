Policies to ensure all students receive education, training

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Several policies will be introduced into the state education system to ensure that no students will be left out of the national education arena.

State Education and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob said that prior to the introduction of these policies, a meeting with all the relevant parties would be held.

He said these meetings are important to gather inputs and information as well as to get a true picture of the situation, which would then be made into guidelines as they move further forward.

According to Dr Yusof, Sabah produced more than 40,000 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) graduates annually.

Speaking at a press conference held at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sabah branch yesterday, Dr Yusof also said that statistics have shown that, of the total students, only 50 percent actually further their studies.

He said that a large number of students were left out of the premier education flow.

Therefore, he said in the future, the policies that would be introduced would ensure that not one of these students would get left behind.

“SPM and STPM graduates who cannot further their studies to a higher level will be offered skill training so that they can work in the industry. This is among the aims of the ministry to develop the education sector in Sabah,” he promised.

He said although various challenges, such as location and financial means among the students, existed, particularly of those from the rural areas, the government will assist by providing funds and sponsorship for them.

Also present were the assistant ministers for Education and Innovation, Jenifer Lasimbang and Mohammad Mohamarin, and UiTM Sabah rector Datuk Dr Abdul Kadir Rosline.