Private universities reject violence and radicalism

BANJARMASIN, S Kalimantan: Private universities (PTS) under the auspices of the Coordination for Private Higher Education (Kopertis) Region XI Kalimantan declared rejection of violence and radicalism in campus and ready to defend the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI ), AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Coordinator of Kopertis Region XI Professor Idiannor Mahyudin in Banjarmasin on Tuesday (12/6) said that the rejection of violence and radicalism in the campus is stated in a statement signed by all private universities in Kalimantan since May 20, 2017.

“The private universities have given a statement of stance, stating” REJECTING VIOLENCE AND RADICALISM IN CAMPUS, on the occasion of Education Day 2017,” he said.

In addition, he added, all private universities are also ready to become a quality campus within the framework of NKRI, through various efforts undertaken, among others by increasing accreditation.

Prof. Idiannor hopes the statement will be one of the forces to counter radicalism, which is now beginning to bloom in various regions.

“We also always conduct visits and meetings regularly on private universities within the scope of Kopertis XI,” he said.

According to the professor, who always paying attention to the environment, he always reminds private universities to run good and correct governance, according to direction of minister of research and higher education and to serve students wholeheartedly.