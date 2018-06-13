Raus, Zulkefli step down

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Chief Justice Tun Md Raus Sharif and Court of Appeal president Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin have tendered their resignations effective July 31.

The Federal Court Senior Registrar’s Office in a press statement today, said the Chief Justice and President of Court of Appeal had met with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and conveyed their wishes to resign.

“However, they informed the Prime Minister that their resignation will take effect on a reasonable date to enable all judicial affairs to be resolved.”

In accordance with such considerations, the Federal Court Senior Registrar’s Office said the Chief Justice and Court of Appeal president had sent their resignation letters to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V on June 7.

Their resignations were consented by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on June 8.