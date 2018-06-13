Revision of passenger services charges is good news – Tony

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia Group Chief Executive Officer, Tan Sri Tony Fernandes has hailed Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook’s call for a review of the passengers service charge (PSC) to reflect the respective airport facilities.

On his latest post on Twitter, Fernandes said that the Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) provide different facilities, hence the PSC should be different.

“In my opinion, airline passengers have not been charged fairly as facilities vary.

“How can an AirAsia passenger pay the same airport tax in KLIA2 as they do in KLIA1?” he tweeted.

In a separate post, Fernandes announced that some of the low-budget airline’s route applications have been approved.

“Since the establishment of Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom), route applications were slow, cumbersome and not always approved.

“That will change. We will now be getting some routes that we had asked for for years,” he tweeted. – Bernama