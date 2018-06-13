Right decision to form Gabungan Parti Sarawak — Dennis

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, who is also PBB Supreme Council member, believes that his party president Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has made the right decision to form a new alliance called Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Abang Johari, who is the Chief Minister and former state Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, had announced yesterday that component parties of BN Sarawak would leave the coalition and join GPS immediately to better position and safeguard the state’s interests.

“Grassroots leaders must toe the line and continue to support Abang Johari’s decision to sail the ship (PBB) in a better position,” he said.

Be believes that it would be very hard for some party members who have been through thick and thin with BN to leave the coalition which has brought much progress to the state and country.

“But, please accept the changes that are taking place with an open heart because he (Abang Johari) is sure this will enhance our party’s services to the rakyat,” he advised.

He also believes that the party leaders have thought hard in moving with change and trends to make sure the party remains relevant to the wishes of the people and the struggle of the state.

Meanwhile, Piasau PBB chairman Sardon Zainal said the Chief Minister’s decision was timely and right as BN’s popularity was declining in the state.

“Sarawakians have lost confidence in the previous BN federal government and it is timely to pull out,” he emphasised.

He agreed with Abang Johari’s aspiration to work closely with the new federal government led by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, saying it would lead to easier devolution of power.

Sharing the same view was businessman Yahya Salim, who said the decision was good for Sarawak to move forward on a new platform.

He believes that supporters of Pakatan Harapan (PH), the fence sitters and former BN supporters will look forward to GPS championing the rights and interests of Sarawakians without any ‘rope’ hooking its legs.