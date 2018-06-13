Sibuti MP hopes GPS will uphold Sarawak’s rights

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: With Sarawak Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties having made the decision to leave BN, Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni is hopeful that the new coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), will uphold Sarawak’s rights.

“As a new member of Parliament, I am proud to have accepted this decision which has been discussed together by all and in recent weeks. I have also come down to the party grassroots and obtained views from political observers and the public on Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu’s (PBB) decision to leave BN and establish the new coalition, and the average response to this was positive.

“I welcome other Sarawak-based parties to join GPS to be united and focus on claiming the rights of Sarawak,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

Commenting further, Lukanisman said all Sarawak MPs in GPS would cooperate with the federal government under Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“I feel through GPS, Sarawak MPs are not bound by any instructions from BN or PH and we are free to support the proposals that are perceived to be of benefit to Sarawak and the national interest, and are not bound by bloc vote.

“With GPS, we will try not to repeat the mistakes with BN and we will be free to produce proposals for the benefit of Sarawak, and I hope the Sarawak people who previously supported BN and supporters of PH as well could give support to GPS,” he said.

Lukanisman added that though GPS MPs are still in the opposition bloc, he pledged to become a committed opposition MP by opposing wisely and with facts.

“If there is a good policy that is beneficial to the people, I will not oppose blindly,” he stressed.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is PBB president, jointly announced with leaders of other components yesterday that PBB, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) would leave BN to set up GPS to begin a new phase of politics after the 14th general election.