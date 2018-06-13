STIDC distributes food, duit raya to less fortunate

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SARIKEI: The Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) has distributed food items and duit raya to less fortunate Muslim families from villages around Tanjung Manis near here.

Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh, who is Kuala Rajang assemblyman, officiated at the events in Kampung Rejang, Kampung Belawai, and Kampung Jerijeh mosques recently.

He commended STIDC for its commitment to helping improve the livelihood of the people.

Len said for this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, a total of 818 less fortunate Muslims from the three villages will receive the assistance from STIDC.

The aid, worth RM160,000 in total, includes contributions from Len and Tanjong Manis member of parliament Yusof Abdul Wahab.