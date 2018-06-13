SUPP to convene special meeting on its future in GPS

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) will call for a Special Delegates Conference in the next few days to discuss and decide on the various critical issues, especially the party’s future and direction within the newly-formed Sarawak-based coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Its president, who is also Minister of Local Government and Housing, Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said the voices of all delegates had to be heard and their views acknowledged on how the party could move forward in the new political climate.

“We need to sit down and discuss the outcome of the 14th general election (GE14), the decision to withdraw from Barisan Nasional (BN), the formation of GPS, and more importantly the power-sharing structure,” he said.

Other issues to be discussed include the setting-up of GPS’ organisational structure, mission, logo, colours, and song, and also the need to quickly come up with a people-centric policy and so forth.

Dr Sim said this when met after Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg announced that the four component Sarawak BN parties of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), SUPP, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) had made a unanimous decision to leave BN, after a meeting of the BN Supreme Council at the PBB headquarters here yesterday.

“The details of the formation of GPS must be worked out and we are serious with everything towards Sarawak-centric. What is best for Sarawak. Sarawakians first. These are different policies now,” he added.

Dr Sim reiterated that all inputs must not come from him alone. The views of party members must be acknowledged and all the details would be taken into consideration during the meeting.