Uphold racial unity at all times — Harden

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SRI AMAN: Racial unity is a vital aspect in any multiracial community – one that must be upheld at all times.

In stating this, Assistant Minister of Community Wellbeing Datuk Francis Harden Hollis points out that racial unity is a vital element not only in the social aspect, but in politics and economy as well.

“Ensuring stability in an independent nation is not an easy task when the country is home to people of various races and religions – all of whom having their own issues.

“In this regard, we should give and take, be considerate and strive to foster greater relationship among the communities in order to safeguard unity in this country.

“In this regard, we are very fortunate to have leaders, including those in the grassroots, who are very wise in creating ideas and who can visualise the future of Sarawak,” he spoke at the closing of Gawai Dayak celebration at Rumah Nawi,Gran D here yesterday.

At the event later, Harden also announced allocations of RM5,000 and RM3,000 to Rumah Ndawi security and development committee and its women’s bureau, respectively.