Chong downplays news portal report on cabinet line-up

KUCHING: Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Chong Chieng Jen yesterday downplayed a news portal report on the federal cabinet line-up, saying that he will not answer such hypothetical question.

“You have to ask The Malaysian Insight (whether it is real or fake)…you cannot ask me to verify a news portal report, isn’t it. I’m not the editor and not the reporter of The Malaysian Insight, neither am I a shareholder,” he told a press conference at the DAP headquarters here.

The press conference was attended by Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii and Chong’s special assistant Abdul Aziz Isa.

The news portal, which named a highly-placed source reported that a list of 26-member cabinet of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been appointed.

The list included Sarawak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR)chairman, who is Selangau MP Baru Bian as Works Minister, but Chong’s name was not included in the list.

“Anything regarding the appointment of ministers, you have to ask the prime minister because that is his prerogative and the announcement be made when he deems fit,” said Chong, who is Stampin MP, and also Kota Sentosa assemblyman.

Chong when asked whether he has received his appointment letter to be in the cabinet, replied that he has not received it yet.

“I have not received the letter, but the appointment does not hinge on whether I received the letter,” he said.

“That is a hypothetical question, we don’t answer hypothetical question..the announcement will be made by Prime Minister when he deems fit,” he asserted.