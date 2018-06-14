Decision to leave BN for Sarawak’s good — Abd Karim

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The announcement on Tuesday to leave Barisan Nasional (BN) is for the good of Sarawak, says Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said this was an opportunity for Sarawak to enhance relations and cooperation with the federal government under Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“Sarawak, which still needs a lot of development, cannot function well without help from the federal government. We also believe in the federalism concept. That is why the move is necessary,” he told the press during the breaking-of-fast with the media organised by Sarawak Tourism Board at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) on Tuesday.

Abdul Karim also said Sarawak and the federal government need not be in the same coalition as long as they could work and cooperate with each other.

The decision to leave BN was made on Tuesday, involving four Sarawak-based parties namely Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

The four parties are also expected to form the new coalition called ‘Gabungan Parti Sarawak’ (GPS), very soon.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is PBB president, said the decision to leave BN was made after much deliberation, reflection and due consideration, taking into account the country’s current political developments post-14th general election (GE14).

Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan and Assistant Minister of Tourism, Art and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin were among those present at the dinner.