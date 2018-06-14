Engineering scholarships for UMS students

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Engineering scholarships are available for deserving students in Sabah to pursue undergraduate engineering courses at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

Sabah Engineers Association (SEA), the Institution of Engineers Malaysia, Sabah Branch (IEM Sabah), the Association of Consulting Engineers Malaysia, Sabah Branch (ACEM Sabah) have jointly established an engineering scholarship to assist deserving UMS students to pursue undergraduate engineering courses.

The Engineering scholarships will be offered to well-rounded Sabahan candidates who have attained excellent academic achievements, who demonstrate outstanding leadership qualities and who have devoted time to make an impact on the community through extra-curricular activities.

A tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between SEA, IEM Sabah and ACEM Sabah on June 11 at IEM Sabah Damai Point office here by SEA President Liew Vun Shin, IEM Sabah Chairman James Yong Hon Min and ACEM Sabah Chairman Tan Kok Jyh.

Also present at the signing ceremony were Past President/ Chairmen of SEA/IEMS/ACEMS, Joe Chow Wai Ming and members of the three organisations.

The scholarship is offered for a first degree course in the field of any disciplines of engineering which is related to the building and construction industry at UMS only.

It provides a grant of RM4,500 per year until the completion of the course. The successful candidate will have to maintain a minimum CGPA score of 3.50 to continue receiving the grant for the next academic year.

The successful candidate is responsible to submit his/her semester result to the Scholarship Fund Committee for verification and record.

The scholarship will be discontinued if any of the semester results are not submitted on time. No bond is required under the terms of this scholarship. On completion of the course, the successful candidate is at liberty to pursue his/her personal aspirations.

To be eligible, the applicant must be a Malaysian citizen who is Sabahan not exceeding 25 years of age on July 1 of the year of scholarship application and has been offered a place to pursue or is already pursuing first degree in engineering from UMS.

On top of that, the applicant should have good command of the English language, both written and oral, demonstrate leadership qualities, versatile and possess teamwork capabilities and excel in both extra-curricular activities and sports.

Application form is available from IEM Sabah Damai Point Office at No. 25-3, 3rd Floor, Block C, Damai Point Commercial Centre, Off Jalan Damai, Luyang, 88300 Kota Kinabalu.