Fifth Samarahan Bike Challenge happening on July 14

KUCHING: The fifth Samarahan Bike Challenge 2018 with the theme ‘Keep Rolling’ will take place on July 14, starting and ending in front of Summer Mall, Kota Samarahan, starting 7am.

It is organised by Divisional Tourism Taskforce Group (DTTG) Samarahan, Samarahan District Office, and Sarawak Cycling Association.

During a press conference at his office yesterday after meeting a delegation from the organisers, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the event aims to boost Kota Samarahan as a destination for sports tourism.

Fifteen teams or 200-300 participants have confirmed their participation.

Last year’s event attracted cyclists from Indonesia, Ireland and South Africa, as well as from all over Malaysia.

“The event also wants to unearth local talents who can potentially be elevated to the next level such as the upcoming Sukma games,” said Abd Karim.

Samarahan Bike Challenge 2018 has five categories namely Junior (36km), Women (24km), Sarawak Close (48km), Veteran All Star (36km) and Elite (48km).

Total prize money up for grabs is around RM11,000.

Abdul Karim added that July is a good time for such an event because it allows Sukma athletes to join in to see where they stand among other competitors.

Also, there are side events such as a megathon (aerobics) competition, a ping-pong competition, children’s colouring contest, singing contest, and exhibition by government agencies.

He said that cycling is popular in Sarawak, and the government already has a plan to build a cycling velodrome in Sarawak.

“My ministry is in the process of identifying a suitable site,” he said.